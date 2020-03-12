Football: Juventus player Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

Rugani (far right) at a training session with other Juventus players on Feb 25, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
MILAN (REUTERS) - Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A soccer club said on Wednesday (March 11).

"The footballer, Daniele Rugani, has tested positive for Coronavirus-Covid-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Juve said in a statement.

"Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him."

Juve are due to take on Olympique Lyonnais in a Champions League quarter-final second leg next week.

