Football: Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo's career so far

MILAN (REUTERS) - Former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo, 41, was named manager of Juventus on Saturday (Aug 8).

He was born on May 19, 1979, in Flero, Italy.

PLAYING CAREER

*Pirlo began his career as an attacking midfielder with his hometown club Brescia.

*Made his Italian Serie A debut with Brescia aged 16.

*In his breakthrough campaign in 1996-97, Pirlo helped the club secure an immediate return to the top division by winning the Serie B title.

*His performances earned him a move to Inter Milan in 1998, but he struggled for regular first-team opportunities, and was sent on loan to Reggina and back to Brescia.

*Unable to break into the starting lineup, Pirlo was sold to local rivals AC Milan in 2001.

*Under manager Carlo Ancelotti, Pirlo switched to a deep-lying playmaker role and went on to win two Serie A titles, two Champions League trophies, a Coppa Italia and a Fifa Club World Cup over a decade-long spell with Milan.

*In 2011, he moved to Juventus on a free transfer and added four more Serie A winners' medals.

*After playing in Italy for over two decades, Pirlo joined US Major League Soccer franchise New York City FC in 2015.

*He helped the club reach the playoffs in his second and third seasons before announcing his retirement from professional football in 2017.

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

*Pirlo led Italy to an Under-21 European Championship in 2000, winning the award for best player and top scorer of the tournament.

*He also helped Italy win the bronze medal at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

*Made his senior national team debut in 2002 under manager Giovanni Trapattoni in a 2-0 win over Azerbaijan in a Euro 2004 qualifying match.

*Under Italy boss Marcello Lippi, Pirlo became an influential member of the squad as they went on to lift the World Cup in 2006.

*He was named man of the match - for the third time in the tournament - in the final as Italy beat France in a penalty shootout.

*Won the Bronze ball - awarded to the third best player in the tournament - and was elected to the team of the tournament for his performances.

*Helped Italy reach the Euro 2012 final where they lost 4-0 to Spain.

*Pirlo won three man-of-the-match trophies in the tournament and was named in the team of the tournament.

*After announcing his international retirement following the 2014 World Cup, Pirlo reversed his decision to continue playing under manager Antonio Conte.

*Pirlo helped Italy qualify for Euro 2016 but was left out of Conte's initial 30-man shortlist for the tournament.

*He finished his career with 116 appearances for Italy, scoring 13 goals, making him the fifth-most capped player in his nation's history.

COACHING CAREER

*Pirlo was named head coach of the Juventus Under-23 side last month.

*He was promoted to first-team manager on a two-year contract following the dismissal of Maurizio Sarri.