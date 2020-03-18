Football: Juventus' French midfielder Matuidi tests positive for coronavirus

ROME (AFP) - France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for coronavirus but is currently asymptomatic, his club Juventus confirmed on Tuesday (March 17).

"Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the Coronavirus-Covid-19," the Italian champions said in a statement.

Juve added 32-year-old Matuidi, who lifted the World Cup in 2018, is currently "in voluntary home isolation".

The midfielder's club teammate Daniele Rugani was the first top-flight footballer to be diagnosed with coronavirus last Wednesday, sending the entire team into quarantine.

The 25-year-old Italian was also asymptomatic and is currently self-isolating in a room at the team's J-Hotel, beside the team's training centre.

Matuidi had urged his fans to "take care" in a post on Instagram at the weekend.

"In this difficult time for all of us, I just wanted to invite you to follow the official recommendations carefully and to take great care of yourself and your loved ones," he said.

"A lot of encouragement and infinite thanks to all the medical and nursing staff. We are with you."

In total, 12 Serie A players have officially been diagnosed with the illness including seven from Sampdoria and three at Fiorentina.

The virus has killed more than 2,500 people in Italy and infected over 31,000.