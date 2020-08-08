Football: Juventus axe Sarri after single season following Champions League exit

MILAN (AFP, REUTERS) - Juventus sacked coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday (Aug 8) after the Italian club's Champions League last-16 exit to Lyon.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's double in a 2-1 home win on Friday, Juve fell 2-2 on aggregate to the French club, ending their quest for a title they won for the second and last time in 1996.

"Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the first team," the nine-time reigning Serie A champions said in a statement.

The 61-year-old replaced Massimiliano Allegri last season, after leading Chelsea to success in the Europa League.

"The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus' history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football," the team.

Despite leading Juve to a ninth straight Scudetto, his first as a coach, Sarri paid for the club's failure on the European stage.

Juve also lost in two finals this season, the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.

Sarri had been under pressure since his side lost to Napoli, one of his former teams, on penalties in the final of the Italian Cup in June.

Juventus have become so dominant in Serie A in the last decade that winning the domestic league is regarded as almost an obligation, while the Champions League is regarded as their main target.