Football: Juve could lose Dybala for Champions League with thigh injury, Costa also doubtful

MILAN (AFP) - Argentina forward Paulo Dybala faces a race to be fit for Juventus' Champions League last 16 return-leg game against Lyon on Aug 7, after the Italian champions confirmed on Monday (July 27) that he had suffered a thigh injury.

Both Dybala and Brazilian right-back Danilo were forced off as Juventus sealed a ninth consecutive league title with a 2-0 win over Sampdoria in Turin on Sunday night.

Juventus said that tests on Dybala on Monday "revealed an elongation of the rectus femoris muscle of the left thigh. His condition will be evaluated day by day".

That type of injury usually requires between 10 days and two weeks' recovery time.

Dybala will miss Juventus' final two league games against Cagliari and Roma this week, and is at risk for the match against Lyon in Turin, when they need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first match in France.

The 26-year-old has been a key member of Maurizio Sarri's side this season with 17 goals in all competitions, including 11 in the league.

"Cristiano (Ronaldo) and Dybala made the difference," said the Italian manager on Sunday. "This Scudetto is in large part thanks to them."

Right-back Danilo was, however, given the all-clear after taking a knock as his "tests were negative".

Douglas Costa is set to miss the last-16 decider after the Brazil forward picked up a right thigh injury last week.

He is an important member of the squad despite inconsistent displays and fitness issues and the 29-year-old has often been brought on as an impact substitute in the second half.

Juventus are targeting a third Champions League title and first since 1996, having finished runners-up seven times, most recently in 2015 and 2017.