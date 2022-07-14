Football: Jurgen Klopp the centre of attention as Reds set to thrill S'pore

SINGAPORE - Every twitch, thumb-twiddle and smirk of his was met with a flurry of camera shutter clicks. Liverpool are in town and manager Jurgen Klopp is the star attraction.

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah may be the team's biggest - and highest-paid - star on the pitch but it is the German coach, the architect of the club's rise back to prominence after arriving in 2015, who has already achieved status as a cult hero for the 19-time English champions.

This was evident on Thursday (July 14), the eve of his side's Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy exhibition game against Crystal Palace, when Klopp held court in typically jovial fashion.

Dressed in a tracksuit and with a cap he dons more often than not, he entered a packed press conference room at the National Stadium and greeted members of the media with a sprightly: "Hello!"

While he did show effects of the long-haul travel and tropical heat, he answered questions in a thoughtful manner and flashed his trademark pearly whites on occasion.

When told of how adored he is by the Reds' faithful in Singapore and was often cited as the figure they were most looking forward to seeing, he deadpanned: "They should see me play once."

Cue a roar of laughter. But the 55-year-old later also said that he appreciated the warmth extended to him, and added that every player in his squad "deserves to receive the maximum love and attention" too.

This devotion to his players, said former Liverpool skipper Sami Hyypia, is one of the key reasons why Klopp has been so successful with the Reds.

Hyypia told ST: "He's a great motivator and he cares about them. Although he is very demanding... he also creates a supportive atmosphere for them."

It is clear his players reciprocate this affection.

Midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho, speaking at a fan meet-and-greet event at the team's base at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore earlier in the day, hailed how he handled them. The imposing Klopp - who stands at 1.91m - is famous for his bear hugs and displays of emotion with his charges, which sometimes hilariously include even celebratory slaps to the face.

"It's more the way he says things than the words (themselves)," said Spanish maestro Alcantara.

Brazilian ball-winner Fabinho said he loved that Klopp "works with a lot of passion every day in training", and said the manager knows when to turn the heat and "intensity" up on the players, and when to "be more calm and in difficult situations".