Football: Jose Mourinho's highs and lows at Manchester United

MANCHESTER - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect following a dismal start to the season, the Premier League side announced on Tuesday (Dec 18).
United have made their worst start to a league season in 28 years and were beaten 3-1 by arch-rivals Liverpoool on Sunday in what was Mourinho's final match in charge of the club.
Here's a summary of his two-and-a-half year spell at Old Trafford.
May 27, 2016: Appointed as Manchester United manager, replacing Louis van Gaal.
Aug 7, 2016: Wins first silverware at United with a 2-1 victory over Premier League champions Leicester City in the Community Shield at Wembley, with new signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring the winner.
Sept 11, 2016: Defeat by old foe Pep Guardiola in the pair's first derby clash in England as Manchester City win 2-1 at Old Trafford.
Oct 23, 2016: A 4-0 thrashing at the hands of former club Chelsea on his return to Stamford Bridge.
Oct 29, 2016: Sent to the stands at half-time for protesting a decision against his side in a 0-0 home draw against Burnley.
Feb 26, 2017: Ibrahimovic scores twice as the Red Devils beat Southampton 3-2 to lift the League Cup - Mourinho becomes the first United manager to win silverware in his debut season at the club.
May 21, 2017: Ends Premier League season with home win against Crystal Palace as United finish sixth, 24 points behind champions Chelsea.
May 24, 2017: Guides United to the Europa League title with a 2-0 victory over Ajax in Stockholm.
Aug 8, 2017: 2-1 defeat by former club Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup, new signing Romelu Lukaku scores the consolation goal.
Oct 21, 2017: A 13-match unbeaten run across all competitions to start the season ends with a 2-1 loss at newly-promoted Huddersfield.
Dec 20, 2017: A 2-1 quarter-final defeat at Championship side Bristol City ends United's hopes of retaining the League Cup.
Jan 26, 2018: Signs a new contract to remain as United boss until 2020, with the option of a further year.
March 13, 2018: Sevilla knock United out of the Champions League at the round-of-16 stage, winning 2-1 at Old Trafford after a goalless first leg in Spain.
April 7, 2018: Paul Pogba scores twice and Chris Smalling gets the winner as United come from two goals behind to win 3-2 at Manchester City and prevent Guardiola's side securing the Premier League title in the derby.
May 12, 2018: Rui Faria announces he will quit as Mourinho's assistant at the end of the season, the pair having worked together at various clubs since 2002.
May 19, 2018: FA Cup final defeat by Chelsea as Eden Hazard's penalty secures a 1-0 win for the Blues.
Aug 27, 2018: Defeat at Brighton in the second game of the season is followed up by a 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham - the worst home defeat of Mourinho's career.
Sept 29, 2018: A five-match unbeaten run in all competitions was abruptly ended with a 3-1 defeat by West Ham at the London Stadium.
Nov 11, 2018: Three straight wins, including an incredible 2-1 comeback victory at Juventus, looked to put Mourinho's side back in form but they fell to a 3-1 derby defeat at Manchester City to pile the pressure back on the Portugese manager.
Dec 16, 2018: A last-gasp 1-0 win at home to Young Boys saw United qualify for the Champions League knockout stages and gave Mourinho a stay of execution, but a final matchday loss at Valencia was followed by a heavy 3-1 reverse to Liverpool at Anfield cranked up the pressure.
Dec 18, 2018: Just two days after their first defeat in nine league matches against their north-west rivals, Manchester United announced the Portuguese was sacked by the club on Tuesday morning.