Football: Jose Mourinho and David Moyes step in as food delivery men during coronavirus shutdown

LONDON - With the English Premier League on indefinite hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, players and staff alike have opted to spend their free time in different ways.

Some, like Tottenham forward Harry Kane, have used the enforced break to outline their career goals, while others, like striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal, have used Instagram Live to connect with fans.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho and his West Ham counterpart David Moyes have, however, decided to go the extra mile by becoming volunteer delivery drivers to help those in need of supplies amid the nationwide lockdown.

Earlier this month, the Portuguese coach and several of his players were criticised for flouting safe distancing rules by training together in a London park.

But Mourinho has apologised for that error of judgment and will be going one step further to aid the local community during the crisis.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is not only acting as a Covid-19 testing site for essential front-line workers from the National Health Service, but is also doubling up as a food distribution hub for the needy.

Spurs have a garden at their Enfield training ground that grows fresh fruit and vegetables for their restaurant, which caters to the first team.

But with all restaurants closed for dine-in patrons, the club have come up with an innovative way to divert those resources to the most vulnerable.

In a video posted on Spurs' Twitter account on Thursday (April 23) night, Mourinho, who was pictured standing in front of the garden, said: "Now this food is being taken to our food distribution hub at the stadium so it can be given to those most in need in the community.

A message from the Head Coach...



👏🏻 Jose will be volunteering his time to make weekly deliveries from our Training Centre to the food distribution hub at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 💙#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/gfDALFWYxi — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 23, 2020

"From next week, I will be volunteering my time to help out in the garden and take this food to the stadium."

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

Like Mourinho, Moyes has also been helping to bring food to elderly residents in the Lancashire seaside village where he resides when he is not managing the London-based Hammers.

The Scot told the club website on Thursday: "When the virus first started out, I was in a fruit and veg shop in the village here.

"The shop was asking for drivers to deliver fruit and veg, so I became a driver for the fruit and veg shop to deliver the fruit and veg to all the people in the neighbourhood."