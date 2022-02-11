Football: Jorginho sounds Chelsea warning over Palmeiras threat

ABU DHABI (AFP) - Chelsea midfielder Jorginho says it would be the "greatest mistake" to underestimate Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final as they bid to become the third English winners of the trophy.

The Brazilian-born Italy international can add another title to an expanding list in Abu Dhabi, where Chelsea hope to avenge their defeat in this competition by Corinthians from a decade ago.

"We're going to give everything to try and bring this trophy home because it's really important to us," Jorginho told a news conference Friday (Feb 11).

"We have a lot of respect for Palmeiras because it's not by chance they're here. Anything can happen. The greatest mistake would be for us to go out there thinking we're the favourites."

Saturday's Club World Cup final will be the ninth to feature a Brazilian team, four of which they have won - a total second only to the combined seven titles for Spanish giants Real Madrid (four) and Barcelona (three).

The last eight finals have gone the way of European clubs, a sequence that started after Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Corinthians in 2012.

"That game was a lot of years ago," said first-team coach Zsolt Low, who continues to stand in for Thomas Tuchel after the German tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

"It's a different club, team and coaching staff now, so it's a different game that we'll see."

Low is well aware of the significance of the occasion, as Chelsea aim to match Manchester United's 2008 success and that of Liverpool two seasons ago.

"If we win this title then the collection for Chelsea is complete. Chelsea will have won every possible competition, so that's why we absolutely want to win," said the Hungarian.

He also remains hopeful Tuchel could yet fly out and be in charge against the Copa Libertadores champions.

"We still have 30 hours until the game. If he cannot come then we are also well prepared," added Low.

Jorginho, the Uefa Men's Player of the Year for 2020/21, has extra incentive to beat Palmeiras after recounting the story of how he was rejected by the club in his youth before moving to Italy.