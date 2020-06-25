Football: Jimenez-Traore show seals win for Wolves over Bournemouth

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Another episode of the Adama Traore-Raul Jimenez show delivered Wolverhampton Wanderers a precious 1-0 win over struggling Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday (June 24).

In an almost carbon copy of Saturday's opener in the win over West Ham United, Traore's surging run and inch-perfect cross on the hour was met by Jimenez for his 15th league goal of the season.

Ten of Mexican striker Jimenez's goals have been assisted by Spanish winger Traore, making them the most lethal combination in the Premier League this season as Wolves continue to press for a Champions League qualification spot.

Victory put them on 49 points in sixth place, the same total as fifth-placed Manchester United who have a better goal difference. Fifth place could possibly offer a Champions League berth this season, pending the outcome of second-placed Manchester City's appeal against a Uefa ban.

Bournemouth showed more grit than when losing to Crystal Palace in their first game back after the restart, although they created precious little at a sweltering Molineux, failing to manage an attempt on target.

Eddie Howe's side remained third-from-bottom with 27 points, behind West Ham on goal difference. They are yet to earn a point away from home in 2020 and are in imminent danger of missing out on a sixth successive top-flight season.

Wolves struggled to open up Bournemouth in a first half in which neither goalkeeper was required to make a save.

Ominously for the visitors Traore began to warm to the task though and one scintillating run from deep in his own half was crudely ended by Steve Cook who was yellow-carded. Traore then fired over the crossbar shortly before the break.

Inevitably it was Traore who prised Bournemouth open, accelerating past Adam Smith and picking out Jimenez who controlled his header to perfection.

"It was a poor first half in terms of football but in the second half we managed to create a couple of situations and eventually the combination of Adama and Raul worked out," manager Nuno Espirito Santo told BT Sport.

Wolves face Aston Villa at the weekend.