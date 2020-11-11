Football: JDT forced out of Asian Champions League after KL refuses to remove travel curbs

Johor Darul Takzim were set to feature alongside Japan's Vissel Kobe as well as two-time champions Guangzhou Evergrande and Suwon Bluewings.
HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Malaysian champions Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) will not travel to Qatar for the resumption of the Asian Champions League, after the team were refused permission to leave the country by government officials.

Border closures implemented by Malaysia in March to limit the spread of the coronavirus will not be lifted to permit the club to complete their commitments in the continental championship, which restarts next week in Doha.

"Our policy remains the same. The borders are still closed," Malaysia's defence minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was quoted as saying by the local media, when asked about JDT's hopes of travelling to Qatar.

Teams from across the east of the continent are due to travel to the Gulf state to play in a centralised tournament after the competition was paused in March when international travel came to a halt.

JDT, who were set to feature alongside Japan's Vissel Kobe as well as two-time champions Guangzhou Evergrande and Suwon Bluewings in the group phase of the competition, confirmed that they would not challenge the government's stance, which will also affect the domestic Malaysia Cup tournament.

"While JDT are extremely disappointed in not being able to participate in Asia's highest club competition and the Malaysia Cup, we respect the decision by the Malaysian government and understand that such safety measures need to be enforced due to the rising cases of the Covid-19 pandemic," Alistair Edwards, the club's technical director, said in a statement issued on social media.

Kelab Bolasepak Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) telah dimaklumkan oleh Majlis Keselamatan Negara (MKN) bahawa kami tidak diberikan kebenaran untuk terbang ke Doha, Qatar untuk saingan Liga Juara-Juara AFC 2020 (ACL). Walaupun kami sangat kecewa tidak dapat mengambil bahagian dalam kejohanan tertinggi kelab peringkat Asia dan juga Piala Malaysia, kami menghormati keputusan Kerajaan Malaysia dan memahami tindakan atas faktor keselamatan ini terpaksa diambil disebabkan oleh peningkatan kes pandemik Covid-19. Keselamatan setiap orang — termasuk skuad JDT yang bakal ke Doha — adalah satu keutamaan. Kami berdoa dan berharap agar dunia dapat mengatasi pandemik ini sebelum bermulanya musim 2021. Alistair Edwards, Pengarah Teknikal Kelab Bolasepak Johor Darul Ta'zim ——— Johor Darul Ta'zim FC (JDT) have been informed by the National Security Council (NSC) that we will not be given permission to travel to Doha, Qatar for the 2020 AFC Champions League (ACL). While JDT are extremely disappointed in not being able to participate in Asia's highest club competition and the Malaysia Cup, we respect the decision by the Malaysian Government and understand that such safety measures need to be enforced due to the rising cases of the Covid-19 pandemic. The well-being of everyone — including the JDT squad that would have travelled to Doha — is a priority. We pray and hope that the world can overcome the pandemic ahead of the 2021 season. Alistair Edwards, Johor Darul Ta’zim FC Technical Director Hidup Johor Demi Johor #HarimauSelatan #SouthernTigers #PermataSelatan #JewelOfTheSouth #JDTuntukSemua #JDTforAll

