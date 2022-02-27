Football: 'I've seen my mark on Spurs for the first time', says Conte

LEEDS, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte said the hard work is finally paying off for his side following their 4-0 win at Leeds United on Saturday (Feb 26), insisting he has finally left his mark on the team.

After making a positive start to life back in the Premier League in November, recent results have been a cause for much frustration for Conte, with the Italian openly question his future after a midweek loss to Burnley.

However, his mood had significantly improved after seeing his side thrash Leeds at Elland Road to move up to seventh in the league standings.

"For the first time, I have seen my mark on this club," Conte said.

"The goals coming from one wing back and the other wing back. It means our plans are starting to work. Today, we played a really good game, good football.

"What I wanted to see today was the right spirit, the right character to fight and win the ball, against a team that are masters in these types of situations.

"I wanted an answer, not only in football aspects but also in these aspects are very important. Usually my teams are not only strong on the pitch but mentally in their desire and spirit. I asked for more, especially after (the) Burnley defeat.

We lost that game because the opponents had more desire."

Conte also singled out Harry Kane for further praise, after the England captain scored one and made another at Elland Road.

"Today, on the ball Harry Kane was incredible, with his goals and assists," Conte said.

"But off the ball, I want to highlight his running and following the defenders of Leeds.

"When your best player is doing this, it's an example to others."