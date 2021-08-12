Football: Italy and Argentina climb Fifa world rankings after big title triumphs, Lions drop to 160

(REUTERS) - Italy and Argentina have risen to fifth and sixth respectively in the Fifa World Ranking following their triumphs at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, while Belgium remain in top spot.

The Azzurri, who defeated England on penalties in the European Championship final at Wembley last month, climbed two places to fifth in the latest list released on Thursday (Aug 12).

Argentina moved up two spots to sixth after winning the Copa America final against Brazil, who moved into second place and bumped world champions France into third.

Belgium, who were knocked out by Italy at the quarter-final stage of the Euro, remain the top-ranked international team in the world, while defeated finalists England stay fourth.

The United States moved up 10 places into 10th place after winning the Concacaf Gold Cup, while Mexico, who they defeated in the final, climbed two places into ninth.

Spain (seventh) and Portugal (eighth) complete the top 10.

Qatar were the biggest movers, ascending 16 places to reach 42nd spot after reaching the semi-finals of the Gold Cup, equalling their highest-ever ranking.

They are the fifth-ranked Asian team, with Japan (24th), Iran (26th), Australia (35th) and South Korea (36th) above them.

Singapore dropped just one spot to 160th despite three heavy defeats in the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They are sixth among Asean Football Federation countries, trailing Vietnam (92nd), Thailand (120th), the Philippines (128th), Myanmar (145th) and Malaysia (154th).

The next ranking update will be published on Sept 16.