Football: Italian goalkeeping great Buffon to continue playing until 46 after signing new deal

(REUTERS) - Despite approaching 27 years as a senior professional, Gianluigi Buffon has no plans to retire yet after signing a new deal at Parma that will see the goalkeeper continue playing until the ripe old age of 46.

Buffon re-joined Serie B side Parma - the team for which he made his debut as a 17-year-old in November 1995 - last year, with the club announcing on Monday (Feb 28) that he has signed a contract extension until 2024.

"It's a beautiful day, for me and for my whole family," Buffon, who won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, told a news conference. "What I wanted happened and I think the president and the club wanted it too, as I hope the fans and the city wanted it.

"My return to Parma was conditioned by the relationships and a deep bond that I have always had with the people of Parma and the city."

Buffon, who won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and is the division's record appearance maker with 657 games, announced his extension during a news conference with club president Kyle Krause.

"He is a great player and for us he is a great pride," Krause added. "In addition to his leadership skills, he is also a person with excellent human skills.

"We can see the passion he has for Parma every day, we are really happy for his commitment."