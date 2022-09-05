Football: Italian FA probing anti-semitic chants from Juve, Inter fans

Videos showed Juventus fans making anti-Semitic chants during a match against Fiorentina. PHOTO: AFP
MILAN - The Italian Football Federation announced on Monday that they have launched an investigation into anti-semitic chanting from Juventus and Inter Milan fans over the weekend.

A video posted on Twitter shows a group of Inter fans chanting "the champions of Italy are Jews" just before kick-off in Saturday's Milan Derby, when both sets of supporters were doing their pre-match warm-ups.

Milan published the video on their account with the comment in English "such a shame".

Another video circulated of Juventus fans in the away end of Fiorentina's Artemio Franchi Stadium chanting "the Viola aren't Italians, they're a pack of Jews".

The Milan Derby was also marred by sporadic acts of violence between supporters, including a small group of hardcore Milan ultras moving into another section of the San Siro and attacking rival fans in a bid to reclaim a banner. AFP

