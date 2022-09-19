Football is crazy, says Spurs' Son after hat-trick

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min said the frustration and negativity caused by his lack of goals in recent weeks has dissipated, following his blistering hat-trick in a 6-2 Premier League home win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Son, who shared the Golden Boot for the league's top scorer last season with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, was left out of the starting line-up after going eight games in all competitions without a goal.

The South Korean responded to being dropped in emphatic fashion, scoring three times in 14 minutes after coming on in the 59th minute to replace Richarlison.

"It was an amazing feeling," Son told the BBC after the win.

"I couldn't believe it (when I scored). All the frustration and what I had, disappointment and negative feeling just went.

"I couldn't move so I stood still. It made me really happy.

"Football is crazy sometimes. Sometimes the ball didn't want to go inside and three times (it did today). It changes everything. I learnt so much in this tough period."

Spurs manager Antonio Conte was delighted that Son ended his goal drought.

"I am really happy for Sonny today, you know what I think of the player," he told Sky Sports.

"I said to him if you're going to score three goals in 30 minutes maybe we can repeat this experiment, but I was joking.

"I'm lucky, I have a really good group of players that are really good people. We have to start thinking in a different way if we are going to make the next step."