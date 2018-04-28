Football: International Champions Cup (ICC) tickets to go on sale on April 30, prices to start from $28

SINGAPORE - Football fans, mark this date. Tickets for the International Champions Cup (ICC) Singapore will officially go on sale on Monday (April 30) at 10am and prices will start from $28.

This year's edition of the ICC Singapore will feature French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League semi-finalists, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

The tournament will kick off at the National Stadium on July 26 at a 7.30pm friendly between the English Premier League side and the Spanish LaLiga club, and fans will be able to get an early glimpse at the new-look Gunners, who will have a new boss at the helm after Arsene Wenger's announcement last week that he was stepping down as manager after nearly 22 years in charge.

PSG will then face Arsenal on July 28, and the event will conclude on July 30 in a match-up between Atletico and PSG.

The French title-holders are currently chasing a domestic treble this season, having already lifted the League Cup and crowned the league winners on April 15. They will take on third-tier side Les Herbiers in the French Cup final next month and are returning to Asia for the first time since 2014.

Atletico are hoping to secure second place in the Spanish league behind Barcelona and manager Diego Simeone aims to cap the season with a trophy by winning the Europa League.

ICC is the premier annual summer football tournament around the world, featuring 18 of the best clubs in the world playing 27 matches across the United States, Europe and Asia.

Singapore is the only Asian host city for this year's ICC matches.

For more information on prices, seating, packages and discounts, please visit www.internationalchampionscup.sg