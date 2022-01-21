Football: Inter Milan v Venezia at risk of postponement after virus outbreak

New protocol says Serie A games will be postponed when at least 35 per cent of a team's 25-man squad tests positive, that is nine players. PHOTO: REUTERS
ROME (REUTERS) - The Serie A fixture between champions Inter Milan and Venezia on Saturday (Jan 22) is at risk of being postponed after the Venetians recorded 11 new positive Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

Venezia said 10 people had tested positive on Thursday morning, before announcing another case later in the day.

That takes the total number of cases at the club to 15, but they did not reveal how many of these were players.

"The health authorities have been informed and those affected have been placed in isolation," read a statement.

According to a new sports protocol agreed this week, Serie A games will be postponed when at least 35 per cent of a team's 25-man squad tests positive, that is nine players.

Five games have not gone ahead this season due to Covid outbreaks, including Inter's trip to Bologna on Jan 7.

The champions top the table, two points clear of second-placed AC Milan with a game in hand, while Venezia are 17th, two points above the relegation zone.

