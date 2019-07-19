Football: Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte admits interest in Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku

SINGAPORE - Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte's press conference on Friday (July 19) was dominated by questions about Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, a day before the two teams are scheduled to clash in the International Champions Cup at the National Stadium.

Inter have been strongly linked with signing the 26-year-old Belgian, and are reportedly lining up a bid of around £60 million ($102.2 million) with £15m in add-ons while United are looking to at least recoup the £75 million they signed him for in 2017.

When asked if he was frustrated by the protracted nature of the transfer, Conte said: "I think frustrated is a big word.

"Lukaku is a United player, this is the reality. I like him as a player, and (previously), I tried to bring him to Chelsea.

"But today, Lukaku is a player of Manchester United. That is the reality and the truth."

Conte is said to be desperate to sign Lukaku to spearhead Inter's bid for a first Italian Serie A title since 2010, after the club's chief executive officer Giuseppe Marotta announced earlier this month that chief striker Mauro Icardi is not part of the club's future.

Icardi, in turn, has been linked with a move in the opposite direction to United, but Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has kept mum about his reported interest in the Argentinian, who has scored 124 goals in 219 games for Inter.

Despite confirming his interest in Lukaku, Conte added: "I think it's not right to talk about Lukaku, because I respect United.

"I like this player and consider him an important player (if we are) to make an improvement, but at the same time there is a market, and we know very well what our situation is in this moment."