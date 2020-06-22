Football: Inter Milan close gap on leading pair despite second-half slump

MILAN (REUTERS) - Third-placed Inter Milan restarted their Serie A campaign with a 2-1 home win over struggling Sampdoria on Sunday (June 21) to close the gap on the leading pair, although they lived dangerously in the second half.

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez put Inter 2-0 ahead in just over half an hour but Sampdoria, outclassed in the first period, pulled one back through Morten Thorsby early in the second and finished the match threatening an equaliser.

Belgian Lukaku celebrated his goal by taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Inter, with 57 points from 26 games, are five behind Lazio and six adrift of leaders Juventus while Claudio Ranieri's Samp are 16th with 26, one point clear of the drop zone.

The match was originally due to be played on Feb. 23 and was one of the first to be called off as the new coronavirus began to spread through Italy, with Serie A eventually being suspended on March 9.