Football: Injuries hamper Newcastle in 1-1 draw with Wolves

Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy (right) vies with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Romain Saiss on Feb 27, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Injury-hit strugglers Newcastle United were held to a 1-1 home draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday (Feb 27) after Jamaal Lascelles' opener for the Magpies was cancelled out by a Ruben Neves header.

Having seen Miguel Almiron hit a post in the first half, Newcastle went ahead seven minutes into the second as winger Ryan Fraser picked out Lascelles with a cross that the central defender met with a powerful header to give his side the lead.

The tide began to turn in Wolves' favour when Newcastle lost Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin and Emil Krafth to injury, and midfielder Neves put the visitors level with a superb header from Pedro Neto's cross in the 73rd minute.

Making his first league appearance this season, Newcastle's Martin Dubravka had to make a stoppage-time save as his side earned a point that leaves them 17th on 26 points from 26 games, four above the relegation zone. Wolves are 12th on 34 points.

