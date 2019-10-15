Football: Injured Neymar sidelined for four weeks, PSG says

Brazilian footballer Neymar seen during the International Friendly match between Brazil and Senegal at the Singapore National Stadium on Oct 10, 2019.
Brazilian footballer Neymar seen during the International Friendly match between Brazil and Senegal at the Singapore National Stadium on Oct 10, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
2 hours ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - Paris St Germain forward Neymar will be out of action for four weeks because of a thigh injury, the Ligue 1 leaders said on Monday (Oct 14).

"Neymar underwent an MRI (scan) this afternoon... a medical check up will be done in eight days but his return to competition is expected in four weeks depending on the evolution (of the injury)," PSG said in a statement.

Neymar picked up the injury during Brazil's 1-1 draw against Nigeria in a friendly game in Singapore on Sunday.

The striker is set to miss PSG's two Champions League games against Club Brugge next week and on Nov 6.

Topics: 

Branded Content