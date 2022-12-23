Football: Indonesia off to good start in AFF C’ship with 2-1 win over Cambodia

JAKARTA – Being perennial runners-up of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Championship, Indonesia were hoping to get off to a good start as they kicked off their 2022 campaign at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Friday.

Winger Egy Maulana Vikri had that in mind as he scored as early as the seventh minute in their 2-1 Group A victory over Cambodia on home soil.

Picking up a cross from Pratama Arhan, his left-footed shot from the centre of the box flew into the top right corner to make it 1-0.

Their lead did not last long, however, as Cambodia pegged them back in the 15th minute when defender Saret Krya equalised with a header from inside the area.

Indonesia, who finished with silver on six occasions in this regional tournament, had most of the possession and the shots – 55 per cent overall and eight shots on target to Cambodia’s two – and looked more likely to score again.

Shin Tae-yong’s men, ranked 151st in the world and 26 ahead of Cambodia, then took the lead for good in the 35th minute when winger Witan Sulaeman also scored from his left foot inside the box.

In the same group on Friday, the Philippines thrashed Brunei 5-1 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, thanks to goals from Kenshiro Daniels, Sandro Reyes, Jesus Melliza and a brace from Sebastian Rasmussen.

Brunei pulled a goal back via Razimie Ramlli in the 70th minute but it was too little, too late.

The Philippines have three points from two matches, level on points with leaders Thailand, the defending champions, and Indonesia, who have both played just their first games.

Cambodia also have three points from two, while Brunei have lost their opening two matches.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Singapore are in Group B and will take on Myanmar at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday.