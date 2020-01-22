Football: Inaugural Under-12 Manchester City Singapore Cup to kick off in March

SINGAPORE - The inaugural Manchester City Singapore Cup, an Under-12 football competition initiated by the English Premier League side and Sport Singapore, will kick off at The Float @ Marina Bay from March 13-15.

The winning team will receive a dedicated five-day training program in Singapore, led by City coaches who will use the same methodologies and techniques that the City first team experiences to prepare for each game.

Selected players will also get a chance to attend City's "Performance Program" training camp in Manchester during the summer.

Entry fee is $60 per side and teams can register their interest by visiting www.mancity.com/singaporecup2020.

Former England international and City right-back Micah Richards will be in town to mingle with fans during the three-day event, which also includes a football festival for all age groups with City-themed games and entertainment.

City Football Group chief marketing officer Nuria Tarre said: "Our fan base in Singapore is growing rapidly and this tournament will provide local supporters and their families with the chance to get closer to the club than ever before."

Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin added: "We are excited about Manchester City's developmental activities in Singapore as it offers our youth opportunities to gain more exposure and play with people of different backgrounds.

"Football is a sport with mass appeal and alongside other team sports, imbues the values of teamwork and discipline. Most importantly, these young players get to meet new friends and create valuable shared memories."

Serguei Beloussov, founder and CEO of City's partner Acronis, said his Singapore-founded data protection firm was proud to support the tournament.