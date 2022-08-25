Football: In-form Zuzul hopes to continue scoring run for Geylang

SINGAPORE - After overcoming a slow start to the season with new club Geylang International, forward Sime Zuzul is now on fire.

The 26-year-old Croat has been on an eight-game scoring streak, netting nine goals for the Eagles. It is also the longest active run for this Singapore Premier League season.

The reason for the turnaround?

"Maybe it's because my fiancee was here," he joked.

Zuzul's fiancee, Marija Strinic, has been in Singapore on holiday for the last two months, coinciding with his streak. She returns to Croatia next week.

They have been together for nearly five years and got engaged late last year when he proposed in Croatia.

He said: "Since I came (to Singapore in 2019), she would come here and stay with me for two to three months on holiday.

"But in the last two years, Covid-19 has ruined everything and I didn't see her for one year and nine months. That was a very difficult period for me.

"It's easier when I have someone close to me here and I can speak to them about everything."

On his current form, he said: "It's nice to hear that but I'm more focused on helping the team take any victory we can. The most important thing for the next game to get three points, it doesn't matter who scores."

Zuzul's rise mirrors that of his team, who also had a slow start to the season before gaining momentum in the last 10 games.

After collecting just six points from their first 11 games, Geylang have put up commendable performances in their last 10, earning 21 points while also holding title chasers Lion City Sailors and Albirex Niigata to draws.

Zuzul admitted that Geylang's new players needed some time to adapt to their new club. The Eagles have a host of new faces this season, such as Takahiro Tezuka, Hazzuwan Halim and Huzaifah Abdul Aziz.

He credited their turnaround to players understanding each other better and the club's playing style.