Football: 'I'm fine, I'm home' - Atalanta's Muriel out of hospital after head injury from home mishap

MILAN (AFP) - Atalanta's Colombia striker Luis Muriel reassured fans that he was on the mend after being taken to hospital in Bergamo on Tuesday (July 14) following a domestic accident in which he hit his head .

The 29-year-old, who has 17 goals in Serie A this season, received stitches but was later discharged after getting the all-clear following a scan.

"I'm fine, I'm home," he said on Instagram.

"Fortunately, nothing serious happened. Tonight I will be at the stadium to cheer Atalanta, and already tomorrow I will return to train with my teammates.

"Thank you for the affection you have shown me in these hours."

Details of the accident remain uncertain, with news agency AGI reporting that the forward slipped in the shower, while Sky Italia said he fell at the swimming pool in his home during a get-together with some friends.

Atalanta confirmed that Muriel will miss their Serie A game against Lombardy rivals Brescia later on Tuesday, when the Bergamo side can move up to second in the league but should return for the trip to Verona this weekend.

"Following a domestic accident, Luis Muriel will not be available for the Atalanta-Brescia match," Atalanta said in a statement.

"The player will be regularly available for the training session tomorrow, July 15th."

Atalanta are through to the Champions League quarter-finals in their debut season in the competition and will play Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight next month.

Antonio Conte's team are level on 68 points with off-form Lazio, who slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Sassuolo on Saturday, and one ahead of flamboyant Atalanta in fourth.