Football: I never stopped believing we could win a championship, says Tampines captain Yasir Hanapi

SINGAPORE - Yasir Hanapi understands heartbreak better than most footballers. The Tampines Rovers captain has finished a runner-up with the Stags in four of the last five Singapore Premier League (SPL) campaigns.

Tired of being the perennial bridesmaid, Yasir is determined to win his first league title and has started this season in fine form. He has five goals in five games so far, joint-second in the scoring charts alongside teammate Boris Kopitovic and Lion City Sailors' Stipe Plazibat. Hougang United striker Tomoyuki Doi is top with nine goals.

It is Yasir's best goalscoring return and the 31-year-old, who did not score a single goal last year, hopes this campaign will finally bring him a long-awaited championship.

The midfielder, who has won the Singapore Cup thrice and started his career with Geylang United in 2008: "It is a personal goal for me. Winning the league has always been my goal since I started playing football professionally. I have never stopped believing in it and giving up that goal. I still think it's possible.

"This year has been different for me because I was determined (to do more) for the team. I put in a lot of extra work on the field. Age is catching up and I know I need to do more to sustain and also to chase that dream of winning the league."

Tampines are third in the eight-team SPL with 10 points, one behind defending champions and current leaders Albirex Niigata.

Both sides meet on Sunday (April 11) at the Jurong East Stadium and despite their league positions, it is the Japanese club who start as underdogs.

The White Swans's only two defeats last season were inflicted by Tampines. The Stags won 2-0 last October and then thumped Albirex 4-1 a month later.

Albirex captain Kazuki Hashioka said: "All matches are important for us, but personally speaking, I have a special feeling towards them (Tampines). I haven't forgotten the two matches we lost against them.

"I want to prove that we are stronger than them by winning this match. I think that especially the players who were in last year have this feeling also.

"They have skilled players in midfield, so it is not easy to get initiative. But we too have players with good technique. So gaining control in midfield will be one of the key points."

Morale is high in the Tampines camp, after they hammered the Young Lions 7-0 on Wednesday which included a hat-trick from Kopitovic and a brace from Yasir.

Stags' head coach Gavin Lee said: "Against the Young Lions, it was good start for us to keep a clean sheet. It is something we looked to improve on.

"Last season, we defended very well against Albirex's attacks. There was no magic formula but we were consistent with what we did and created good opportunities. Defensively, we have to be sharp on Sunday."

Having a "model professional" like Yasir in the team was also crucial, Lee said.

"He has also spent his time sharpening his skills and he deserves all the attention and credit that he is getting," Lee added. "It's not his goals but the way he helps organise our pressing and our defensive organisation is top. His challenge now is to be able to maintain his explosive start."

For Yasir, who said he now leaves home an hour earlier for training than he used to and worked hard on his finishing in pre-season, the motivation was clear.

"It's no point having a goal or a dream if you don't do the right things and work for it," he noted. "I have always tried to add something more to my game each year but this season, playing in an advanced role in midfield has also helped me.

"If you ask me, my aim was to just score goals but I did not think that at this stage, I would have five. But for me, as long as my team wins the games, I am happy.

"If everything goes well and everyone fights for each other, then we can win the league."