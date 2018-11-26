Football: Huddersfield off the bottom after Mooy brace at Wolves

(REUTERS)- Huddersfield Town shot up six places from the bottom of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, thanks to Aaron Mooy's double on Sunday (Nov 25).

The Terriers had more bite than the toothless Wolves, who suffered a fourth defeat in five games and remained 11th.

Australian Mooy scored his first two goals of the season.

His first, in the sixth minute, was perfectly placed from the edge of the penalty area. The second in the 74th came directly from an equally precise low free kick.

Wolves, having struggled to get into the game, improved after making a double substitution at the break but the closest they came to a goal was when Mexican Raul Jimenez had a header hooked off the line by Philip Billing.

"When you get into a bad patch, it feels like it's never going to end," said Mooy, who was outstanding in midfield. "Now it's two wins and a draw and we need to keep riding the train." Billing added: "We showed how good we can be when everyone's at it." Huddersfield's German manager David Wagner said the gameplan had been to dominate the ball and not allow Wolves to play.

"We wanted to beat them with their own weapon," he said.

"But it's all about the players, not the gameplan. Their spirit and aggression were great.

"We know we're not as poor as everybody thinks we are." His opposite number, Nuno Espirito Santo, felt it was probably his team's worst display since he joined the club in 2017, leading them to promotion last season.

"A very bad performance," he said. "Too many mistakes. We have to take a good look, find out why and prepare better.

"We know that happiness doesn't last forever but this is how you show your character, bouncing back from these moments." The early goal was deserved reward for Huddersfield's bright start. It came from a sharp move down the left with Billing setting German Erik Durm free to cross for Mooy, who controlled his shot perfectly to find the bottom corner of the net.

Wolves sent on teenager Morgan Gibbs-White and forward Adama Traore at halftime but a recovery was denied by the thinnest margin when goal-line technology confirmed Billing's acrobatic clearance had just managed to keep out Jimenez's header.

Mooy's free kick for his second goal meant it was the first time Town had scored more than once in a match since beating West Bromwich Albion 2-1 away in February.

They will go down one place after Burnley (16th) play at home to Newcastle United (15th) on Monday but, after failing to win in the first 10 games of the season, Wagner and his players will take great heart from seven points in their last three.