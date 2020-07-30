Football: Hougang United to play AFC Cup matches in Vietnam in September restart

SINGAPORE (REUTERS)- Vietnam has been selected as a centralised host for two AFCCup groups in the Southeast Asia zone, the Asian Football Confederation said on Thursday (July 30).

The AFC Cup, the competition for more minor football playing nations in the continent, has been suspended since March owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Group F matches will take place at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City while the Group G ties will be staged in Quang Ninh's Cam Pha Stadium, it added. The ties will be played over three match days from Sept 23 to 29.

Group F comprises Singapore Premier League (SPL) side Hougang United, Ho Chi Minh City, Yangon United and Lao Toyota, and the four clubs in Group G are Ceres Negros (the Philippines), Than Quang Ninh, Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng (Cambodia) and Bali United.

The host for Group H, which comprises SPL's Tampines Rovers, Kaya FC-Iloilo (the Philippines), PSM Makassar (Indonesia) and Myanmar's Shan United, has yet to be confirmed, said the AFC.

Maldives is the centralised venue in South Asia for Group E matches, which will take place from Oct 23 to Nov 4.