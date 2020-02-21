Football: Hougang United bullish about SPL season despite losing key players

SINGAPORE - Most football coaches would be worried about losing four key players, including a 16-goal top scorer who was voted the best player in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), before the start of the 2020 season.

But not Hougang United's Clement Teo, who remains bullish about his team's title challenge ahead of the Community Shield clash against Tampines Rovers at Jalan Besar on Saturday (Jan 22).

They have stepped in for last season's league champions Brunei DPMM, who will skip the event because of "precautionary travel restrictions" due to the coronavirus situation.

The Cheetahs have lost SPL Player of the Year Faris Ramli (to Terengganu), skipper Zulfahmi Arifin (Suphanburi), centre-back Afiq Yunos (Trat) and forward Iqbal Hussain (Geylang International), who contributed to their historic third-place finish last season.

The 54-year-old said: "No one is indispensable, and I feel we can be as good as, if not better, than last season."

Teo's confidence stems from solid recruitment in the off-season and tactical tweaks.

Forwards Shawal Anuar and Sahil Suhaimi, who hit scoring form towards the end of the season, were poached from Geylang and Warriors FC respectively.

The Singapore internationals could form a lethal trident with 30-year-old Croatian Stipe Plazibat, who will be deployed up front after featuring in a wide position last year, while Shahfiq Ghani also adds depth with his deadly left peg.

Plazibat, who has 49 goals in 67 SPL games, said: "I'm happy to be playing as a striker again because it is my preferred position, closer to goal. I'm also happy because we have a real team spirit and atmosphere in the locker room.

"Last season, we broke the mental barrier of finishing in the top half and the top three for the first time. We showed we have the potential to be even better, so mentally we have to be more prepared."

Former Australian youth international and A-League champion Zachary Anderson, a 1.91m centre-back, has been a major transfer coup as Hougang look to shore up a defence that conceded 45 goals in 24 SPL games.

Teo said: "We lacked someone to command in defence and we now have Zac and Anders Aplin (from Geylang). At full-back positions, we also have experience in the form of Hafiz Sujad and Nazrul Nazari.

"This season is going to be a challenge with so many teams looking like they can also be contenders. We won't write off anyone but we will focus on ourselves."

As Jalan Besar Stadium will undergo returfing works next month, returning to Hougang Stadium for their SPL home games this term will also give the team a boost.

Hougang captain and goalkeeper Khairulhin Khalid said: "With the fans behind us, and the team we have this season, we won't fear any team."

With Tampines warming up with a 5-3 extra-time loss to Bali United and 2-1 win over PSM Makassar in Asian Football Confederation competitions, fans can expect a goal fest on Saturday.

The Stags are unbeaten against Hougang since 2016, and last year's showdowns yielded six goals each, with the former notching 5-1 and 4-2 wins, sandwiching a 3-3 draw.

The Singapore Cup champions have also lost their skipper and central midfield lynchpin Shahdan Sulaiman to newly-privatised club Lion City Sailors, and have recruited Kyoga Nakamura from Albirex Niigata.

Tampines coach Gavin Lee said: "What we have done is to bring in players that I feel can give us different solutions to losing Shahdan. Kyoga is a left-footed midfielder who gives us different angles of passes to break lines. He is combining well with Zehrudin Mehmedovic, who is taking more ownership."

To show their support for those working at the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak, the Community Shield will be dedicated to the #SGUnited effort, according to a Facebook post by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu.

Both teams and the Football Association of Singapore have pledged to donate $25,000 to the Courage Fund, which was set up 17 years ago during the Sars period to provide relief to victims and healthcare workers. The fund is administered by the National Council of Social Service and the Community Chest.