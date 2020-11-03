Football: Hoffenheim winger Ryan Sessegnon hits out at being abused online

(REUTERS) - Hoffenheim's Ryan Sessegnon says he is disgusted at the racist abuse he has been subjected to online after the winger shared screenshots of the messages he received on social media.

"Honestly unbelievable. The craziest thing is I'm not even surprised any more. Disgusting," Sessegnon, who joined the Bundesliga club on loan from Tottenham Hotspur last month, wrote on Instagram.

Both Hoffenheim and Spurs offered their support to the 20-year-old.

"Everyone at the club is with you @RyanSessegnon. We are proud of the rich ethnic diversity that exists across our communities, fans, staff and players," Spurs tweeted.

"We are driven by inclusion and equality for all and nobody should have to endure such repulsive abuse."

Bundesliga club Hoffenheim said on Twitter that they stood for "tolerance, integration and respect".

"We reject any form of racism, discrimination and exclusion and say no to racism," they said.

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt and winger Wilfried Zaha are among players to have called on social media platforms to take stricter action against racism after they were targeted.