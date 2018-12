Football: Hernandez double helps West Ham to 3-0 win at Newcastle

NEWCASTLE UNITED (REUTERS) - Striker Javier Hernandez made the most of a rare start for West Ham United by scoring two clinical goals which helped the east London side to a 3-0 Premier League win at Newcastle United on Saturday (Dec 1).

The result, wrapped up with a late goal from Felipe Anderson, lifted West Ham to 13th place on 15 points from 14 games and ended Newcastle's three-match winning streak as the Magpies, who have 12 points, slipped to 14th.

West Ham's fast breaks had toothless Newcastle reeling all afternoon and livewire Mexico international Hernandez fired them ahead in the 11th minute with a sweeping close-range finish after a fine cross by Robert Snodgrass.

Hernandez and strike partner Marko Arnautovic continued to torment their markers after the break and the Mexican missed a pair of gilt-edged chances before they combined to devastating effect for the second goal in the 63rd.

Arnautovic superbly headed down a lofted West Ham clearance from their own half into Hernandez's stride and the 30-year old made no mistake as he drove the ball past Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka inside the near post.

Newcastle threw men forward in the closing stages but failed to create any chances and were caught cold again in stoppage time when Brazilian Felipe Anderson found time and space in the penalty area to bury his shot through Dubravka's legs.