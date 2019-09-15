Football: Hendrick late leveller gives Burnley point at Brighton

BRIGHTON, England (REUTERS) - Substitute Jeff Hendrick grabbed a 90th minute equaliser as Burnley held Brighton and Hove Albion to a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday (Sept 14).

French forward Neal Maupay had put Albion ahead in the 51st minute, with his second goal of the season, volleying home a cross from Solly March.

But Burnley manager Sean Dyche threw up on strikers Matej Vydra and Jay Rodgriguez in the search for a point and the move paid off when Czech Vydra slipped the ball to Hendrick on the edge of area and the Republic of Ireland international drilled the ball home.

Both teams are on five points each, with one win and two draws from their opening five matches.