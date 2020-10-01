Football: Harry Maguire back in England squad, Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood exile continues after Iceland romp

London (AFP) - Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was on Thursday (Oct 1) named in England's squad for games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark after being dropped following his conviction in a Greek court.

Gareth Southgate called up Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the first time, as well as Leicester's Harvey Barnes and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal.

Maguire's club teammate Mason Greenwood and Manchester City's Phil Foden were both omitted from the 30-man squad after being sent home from England's camp in Iceland last month for breaching coronavirus rules after they were caught on video inviting two Icelandic models to their hotel room.

Southgate called up Maguire in August for Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark, but was forced to backtrack later the same day after the 27-year-old was found guilty on various charges, including assaulting a police officer following an incident on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The defender, who strenuously denies the offences, has appealed against the verdict, which resulted in a 21-month suspended prison sentence.

The appeal nullified Maguire's conviction and there will be a full retrial in a more senior court.

He has since played in United's two opening Premier League games, as well as the League Cup win at Luton.