Football: Haiqal, Irfan, Hami and Faris get on scoresheet as Singapore U-22s beat Perth Glory's U-20s

SINGAPORE - In their final stretch of preparations for the SEA Games, Singapore's Under-22 squad secured a 4-1 win over Perth Glory's U-20 side on Tuesday (Nov 12) in a training match at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Led by Faris Ramli in attack, it took just nine minutes for the home side to take the lead.

The 27-year-old, who will play in his fourth SEA Games, is one of the two senior players allowed in the tournament squad. The other is Warriors FC defender Tajeli Salamat.

Tajeli, 25, fed a through ball to Faris, who cut back and played the ball to the middle of the penalty box for Haiqal Pashia to prod in.

Just a minute later, Irfan Fandi doubled the hosts' advantage with a powerful header.

In the 57th minute, Haiqal's cross found Hami Syahin, who smashed it into the back of the net.

The visitors squandered a chance to score as Bryce Bafford sent his penalty wide in the 63rd minute.

It was a different tale on the other side of the pitch six minutes later as Faris made it 4-0 from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Hristijan Jankuloski.

Perth got a consolation goal through a header from Alessandro Circatione with two minutes to go.

The SEA Games football tournament is scheduled to be played from Nov 25 to Dec 7 in Manila. The Lions face a tough stretch of games in the group stages where they have been placed with defending champions Thailand, 2017 bronze medallists Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos and Brunei in Group B.