Football: Haaland shines again as City beat Brighton to close gap on Arsenal

LONDON – For Erling Haaland, not scoring in one match – in the 1-0 loss at Liverpool last weekend – is probably already a goal drought for the Norwegian hotshot.

The 22-year-old, who was on a 10-match scoring streak before the defeat, made sure he did not draw a blank again on Saturday. With the Etihad crowd highly anticipating what he can conjure up, he duly netted twice to help Manchester City beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 in their Premier League clash.

His double meant that he has now scored 22 goals in all competitions, with 17 in the English top flight, in just 15 games.

More crucially, City are now just one point behind leaders Arsenal (27), who travel to Southampton on Sunday.

Haaland demonstrated his speed and strength in the 22nd minute. He collected a brilliant long pass from goalkeeper Ederson after running past several defenders, then threw Brighton custodian Robert Sanchez off balance, knocked Adam Webster out of the way and simply slotted the ball into an empty net.

His second was a penalty which he converted shortly before the break. Bernardo Silva had gone down in the box and a spot kick was given after a VAR (video assistant referee) review.

According to Opta statistics, Haaland is the first City player to score in seven consecutive home games in all competitions since the now-retired Sergio Aguero did it in February 2018.

Brighton pulled a goal back in the 53rd minute, as Leandro Trossard struck with a low drive from 20 metres out to beat Ederson.

But City were unfazed and made sure they clinched all three points in the 75th minute when Silva teed up Kevin de Bruyne, who fired the ball from the edge of the box into the left side of Sanchez’s goal.

A long-shot specialist, the Belgian playmaker has now scored more goals from outside the box (24) than any other player in the Premier League since his City debut in September 2015, according to Opta.

AFP