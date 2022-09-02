Football: Gunfire hits Turkish Football Federation, no one hurt

Updated
Published
19 min ago

ISTANBUL - Unknown assailants opened fire on Thursday on the headquarters of the Turkish Football Federation in Istanbul, officials and media reports said, adding that no one was injured in the attack.

Turkey's AKP ruling party spokesman Omer Celik announced the news during a routine conference with reporters, saying he had spoken with TFF chief Mehmet Buyukeksi by phone and wished him well.

The private DHA news agency said seven bullets hit the building during a meeting of the federation's board.

The assailants escaped via a waiting vehicle before the security forces arrived.

There was no immediate comment from the TFF.

"The police will reveal all the details later," Celik said. AFP

More On This Topic
Football: Fifpro warns players of 'widespread' contract violations in 7 nations
Ukraine voices 'sadness' over 'Vladimir Putin' chant in Istanbul

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top