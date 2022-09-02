Football: Gunfire hits Turkish Football Federation, no one hurt

ISTANBUL - Unknown assailants opened fire on Thursday on the headquarters of the Turkish Football Federation in Istanbul, officials and media reports said, adding that no one was injured in the attack.

Turkey's AKP ruling party spokesman Omer Celik announced the news during a routine conference with reporters, saying he had spoken with TFF chief Mehmet Buyukeksi by phone and wished him well.

The private DHA news agency said seven bullets hit the building during a meeting of the federation's board.

The assailants escaped via a waiting vehicle before the security forces arrived.

There was no immediate comment from the TFF.

"The police will reveal all the details later," Celik said. AFP