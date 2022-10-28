Football: Guardiola tight-lipped on Haaland’s fitness

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has remained coy on whether star striker Erling Haaland will be fit for their Premier League trip to Leicester City on Saturday.

The Norwegian, 22, was substituted at half-time in the midweek 0-0 Champions League draw with his former club Borussia Dortmund, and was spotted on Wednesday limping into City’s medical centre for a check on his foot.

“He feels better but we will train this afternoon and we will assess in a few hours. We will see how he is feeling and then we will decide,” said Guardiola on Friday.

After weeks of playing catch-up with former assistant Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side, Guardiola could see his side leapfrog the Gunners into top spot with a win against Leicester. City have 26 points, two fewer than Arteta’s leaders who do not play until Sunday, at home to Nottingham Forest.

Their surge to the top is mainly because of Haaland’s impressive form – he has scored 17 league goals in 11 games. But Guardiola is not worried even if his star player is unfit.

He added: “Normally if Erling (Haaland) is not ready then Julian (Alvarez) is the first option. (If he) plays 90 minutes every game he will score goals, maybe not like Erling, but he will score goals.”

Despite their position in the table, the City boss will not be used to his men winning just once in their last four games in all competitions, and they have also not scored or won in their last three away matches.

When asked about his side’s recent away form, Guardiola insisted: “Always we have been good away, even better at home. In general we are very good in many things.”

He also confirmed that both Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are still sidelined with injury.

Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes are heading into the clash in good form, having recorded consecutive wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-0) and Leeds United (2-0) without conceding a goal.

Leicester have eased the pressure on themselves after climbing out of the relegation zone into 17th place, two points clear of the bottom three.

Their three straight clean sheets – including a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace – will give them confidence but they have also not won three in a row in the Premier League since January 2021.

Rodgers was full of praise for City ahead of the game, saying: “They have the best the manager in the world and the top players, and that combination makes them very difficult to play. They’re so full of quality and intensity and competitiveness.

“If the space is there, they’ll exploit it. If you press too high, the goalkeeper can open up the game and they can play through you.”

Ryan Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira remain out for the long term for Leicester. AFP