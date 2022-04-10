Football: Guardiola says Klopp is his 'biggest rival' ahead of title showdown

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - The mind games have begun ahead of Sunday's (April 10) potential Premier League title-decider between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the "biggest rival" of his career, while the latter has claimed that the Manchester City boss is the "best coach in the world".

Guardiola's side have battled with Liverpool for Premier League supremacy several times in his reign and their latest title race is going down to the wire again.

With eight games to go, reigning champions City are one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool (72) going into the crucial clash.

The Reds have overturned a 14-point deficit to pile pressure on City, winners of three English titles under Guardiola, while Klopp has led his men to the trophy once.

Guardiola's admiration for Klopp is so strong that he rates the German as an even bigger rival than his old nemesis Jose Mourinho.

"In the last five years they have been the biggest opponent. They have been an incredible, marvellous contender," the Spaniard said.

"Jurgen, as a manager, has been the biggest rival I've ever had in my career. Except the year (2017-18) we made 100 points, the rest were tight. It is because they are good.

"I will remember my period here, when I'm retired watching and playing golf, I'll remember my biggest rival was Liverpool, for sure."

Although the match will clearly have huge implications for the title race, Guardiola did not want to say it will be decisive.

"It will be a massive, important three points but there will still be seven games, 21 points," he said.

Widely regarded as Europe's top two teams at present, City and Liverpool will meet again in the FA Cup semi-final on April 16 and could even face off in the Champions League final next month.

For now, though, the focus is on the Premier League and the Reds will be seeking an 11th straight league win, although they are winless in their last four games against City in the English top flight.

Klopp, whose League Cup winners are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season, has said facing City is the toughest task in football.

"There is no game in world football you can compare to playing against City because they are good in pretty much all areas. There are no real weaknesses," he said.