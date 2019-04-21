Football: Guardiola expects De Bruyne to miss derby after limping off

LONDON (DPA) - Pep Guardiola expects Kevin De Bruyne to miss this week's Manchester derby after the midfielder limped off with an injury on Saturday (April 20).

De Bruyne appeared to stumble as he shot in the first half of Manchester City's 1-0 win over Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgium international immediately sat on the pitch holding his left leg and was replaced by Fernandinho.

"I didn't speak with him or the doctors," Guardiola said when asked if De Bruyne would be available against Manchester United on Wednesday.

"It was something muscular... I don't know how big the impact is.

"We will see tomorrow but I think for the next game, he will be out."

The win lifted City top of the table above Liverpool, who visit Cardiff on Sunday, with four games remaining.