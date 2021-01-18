Football: Guardiola cool on title talk despite City moving to within 2 points of leaders Man United

MANCHESTER (REUTERS) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he will drink a glass of wine to celebrate his 50th birthday on Monday (Jan 18) but it might be something more bubbly at the end of the season if his side sustain their current form.

City's 4-0 hammering of Crystal Palace on Sunday was reminiscent of the way they often tore sides apart during their back-to-back Premier League title seasons.

While Kevin de Bruyne showed once more that there is not much he cannot do with a football at his feet, John Stones again showed that apart from being a vastly-improved defender, he can also chip in at the other end with an unlikely double.

Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling added special goals of their own as City claimed a seventh win in nine league games, having drawn the other two.

They are two points behind leaders Manchester United with a game in hand, but Guardiola was not about to start talking up his improving side's title credentials.

"I don't want to send any messages. It is Aston Villa on Wednesday. It is one game at a time," he said.

"A few weeks ago, we were points behind Liverpool and we win a few games and that's what we have to do. Now I will drink a good glass of wine and then think about Aston Villa."