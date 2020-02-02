Football: Guaita howler gifts Sheffield United 1-0 win over Palace

LONDON (REUTERS) - A terrible blunder from Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita helped Sheffield United to a 1-0 Premier League victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday (Feb 1).

Guaita failed to handle United midfielder Oliver Norwood's whipped corner as the Spanish keeper carried it over the line to hand the visitors the lead in the 58th minute.

Palace's afternoon almost went from bad to worse Joel Ward was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge with less than 20 minutes to play, before referee Andy Madley referred to the pitchside monitor to downgrade the punishment to a yellow.

Despite dominating possession, Palace attackers Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke failed to create chances in the second half.

The result meant Sheffield United collected their second win in four league matches as Chris Wilder's side provisionally moved up to fifth in the league standings.