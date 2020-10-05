Football: Graeme Souness ridiculed for blaming Liverpool rout on uncut grass and perpetuating 'Latin' stereotype

LONDON (Reuters) - Liverpool great Graeme Souness says Aston Villa may have let the grass grow on their home pitch a bit longer than usual in a bid to stop the Premier League champions hitting top gear on Sunday (Oct 4).

A superb first-half hat-trick from Ollie Watkins helped Villa to a 7-2 victory, handing Klopp's side their first defeat of the season. It was the first time Liverpool conceded seven goals in a match in any competition since 1963.

"... What I would say, Villa, and it's the same for both teams, I think they've left the grass longer than normal to slow Liverpool's movement," Sky Sports pundit Souness said.

"All the top teams want short grass, a fast pitch. That doesn't look like a fast pitch to me."

However, Souness' response drew a swift rebuke from Villa's groundsman Eddie Mills.

He tweeted: "Graeme Souness' uneducated comments about the Villa pitch are insulting to all the massively hardworking groundsman up and down the country who put their hearts and souls into their proud work! #clueless"

The former Scotland midfielder also copped flak after he called Erik Lamela's theatrical reaction to getting swiped in the face by Anthony Martial as "pathetic" and "very Latin", while insisting "Brits do it differently".

Martial received a red card in the first-half incident, with his 10-man Manchester United side slumping to a 6-1 thrashing by Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Spurs and Argentina great Ossie Ardiles lambasted the comments, tweeting: 'I take exception to the 'Latin' comment of Graeme Souness about Erik Lamela.

Posting a video of a stamp by the hardman during his playing career, he added: "Stereotyping all Latin football players in this way is grossly unfair. It would be the same as saying that this so-called tackle represents the 'British' way - which it doesn't."

Sky was also forced to apologise for Souness' remarks, with presenter David Jones saying: "We'd like to apologise for any offence that was caused and the stereotyping of the Latin culture."