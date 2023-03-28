Football: Goalkeeper released after Peru fracas with Madrid police

MADRID – Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese has been released from a Madrid police station after giving evidence in the wake of incidents which took place at the team hotel on Monday evening.

Spanish police clashed with Peru national team players at the squad’s hotel after fans gathered outside to greet the team, according to players and video shared on social media.

The Peruvians are in Spain for friendly matches, the first of which was a 2-0 defeat by Germany, while the second is on Tuesday against Morocco.

The altercation broke out when hundreds of fans approached the team’s hotel after the team had wrapped up a training session.

“We wanted to greet the people and (the police) started hitting us,” Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese told Peruvian TV.

In videos shared widely on social media, midfielder Yoshimar Yotun can be seen arguing with a policeman who then pushed him. Other players and police then became involved.