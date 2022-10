SINGAPORE – Over a year ago, Zaiful Nizam hit rock bottom in his football career after he was sacked by Balestier Khalsa for refusing to come on as a substitute against the Young Lions.

Come November, the 35-year-old goalkeeper will celebrate a high in his 17th season as a professional by picking up his first Golden Glove award. He finished the 2022 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season with the most clean sheets – nine shut-outs for Geylang International in 25 games.