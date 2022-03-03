Football: Geylang International's Bezecourt looking to get some enjoyment at last

SINGAPORE - Vincent Bezecourt is a champion footballer, winning the US Major League Soccer crown with the New York Red Bulls in 2018 and the Armenian Premier League with FC Alashkert later. He has even played in the Uefa Conference League and the qualification rounds of the Champions league and Europa League.

Yet, the 28-year-old French midfielder says he has not really enjoyed his journey so far. But he believes he can achieve this in 2022 with Geylang International.

Bezecourt, who will make his debut against the Lion City Sailors in Geylang International's first match of the 2022 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season on Friday (Feb 4) at Our Tampines Hub, said: "As much as I was a league champion, I haven't enjoyed it (football). In Armenia especially, I could not connect with local players because we spoke different languages.

"In terms of football, it was too defensive for my liking and when that is the case, an attacking player like me doesn't get to see too much of the action. It is important to me that I enjoy and feel happy while I play and I think I can get that here.

"Just winning alone does not mean you feel fulfilled."

The Bordeaux native added: "What I bring is flair and attacking threat and I like to be on the ball to create scoring opportunities for my team."

Geylang coach Noor Ali is confident that Bezecourt, along with Sime Zuzul, who has arrived from Balestier Khalsa, can link up well in front of goal. The pair have huge shoes to fill, given that Amy Recha and Matheus Moresche, who scored 23 goals between them for the Eagles last season, have left the club.

Said Noor Ali, 46: "We are lucky to have someone like Bezecourt. To be honest, he should be playing in a much bigger league so I was shocked that he wanted to come to this league and play for Geylang. He is going to be the brains of the team and I look forward to what he can do for us this season."

Geylang will have their work cut out in their opening match. They will face a Sailors side that kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Hougang United last Sunday (Feb 27). Last season, the Sailors thumped the Eagles 8-0.

The Eagles have not had the best of preparations either, cancelling all training sessions last week because they had at least 15 positive Covid-19 cases in the team. The team returned to practice only on Monday (Feb 28).

Said Noor Ali: "We have to be positive. It's a new environment with new players and we are all looking forward to our first match. Sailors are the kind of opponents everyone looks forward to facing."

Since their formation in 2020, the Sailors have won all five encounters against Geylang, scoring 20 goals in the process. But coach Kim Do-hoon says his team will not be complacent on Friday.

He said: "No matter who our opponents are, we will go out there with the focus of getting the job done."