Football gets flak for delaying ties

LONDON - English football has come under fire for its decision to postpone the weekend's round of fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with some fans questioning the move in contrast to other sports bodies who opted to let play resume.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch died at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96, prompting the Premier League as well as the English Football League to postpone their fixtures as a mark of respect.

Football games in Northern Ireland and Wales over the weekend were also rearranged to a later date, while games in Scottish football were also cancelled.

However, there has been widespread annoyance over the axing of matches as the decision is set to cause fixture chaos in the second half of the domestic season.

There are no free midweeks between now and the mid-winter break for the World Cup, which begins in Qatar on Nov 20, just seven days after the Premier League pauses.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) had said there was "no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures", effectively leaving the decision to each sport's governing body.

The Rugby Football League added they had taken the "difficult decision" of ensuring matches at all levels went ahead after Friday's two season-opening matches were rescheduled, while golf's BMW Championship, the DP World Tour's flagship event, opted to restart as a 54-hole event on Saturday after the previous day's play was cancelled.

Sunday's Great North Run, the world's biggest half marathon with 60,000 entrants, also went ahead as planned, a decision that was welcomed by many competitors, while the British Horseracing Authority resumed its events on Sunday, following a two-day suspension.

There were moving scenes at The Oval in London as England's deciding third cricket Test match against South Africa resumed on Saturday.

Supporters applauded at length after singing God Save The King before the day's action got under way, the vast majority of the crowd no doubt singing the anthem for the first time in their life.

A cricket fan, Alex Turner, said he felt the Premier League had made a mistake and that the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had made the smarter decision.

"It's a good sign," he added. "The ECB have done well to keep things going. It was a better strategy."

Many in the football fraternity have questioned whether the game's authorities had acted too hastily.

The Football Supporters' Association (FSA), which is the representative body for football fans in England and Wales, said the scrapping of games was a missed opportunity for fans to pay their respects.

"We believe football is at its finest when bringing people together at times of huge national significance - be those moments of joy or moments of mourning," the FSA said.

Former England internationals Peter Crouch and Gary Neville echoed the group's sentiments.

"Black armbands, silences observed, national anthem, Royal band playing, etc to the millions around the world watching? Isn't that a better send-off?" Crouch said.

Neville added: "Sport can demonstrate better than most the respect the Queen deserves."

