Football: Getafe would rather lose than visit Inter, four other Europa League ties will also have no fans

(REUTERS, AFP) - Getafe will not travel to Milan for Thursday's (March 12) Europa League match against Inter owing to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, even if it means losing the tie, the Spanish club's president said.

The region of Lombardy, where Milan is located, is at the epicentre of Europe's worse coronavirus outbreak which has prompted the Italian government to impose a nationwide lockdown.

The last-16, first-leg match at San Siro is due to be played without fans.

"We have looked for an alternative to playing in Milan," club president Angel Torres told Onda Cero radio.

"We don't want to be in the focal point of the coronavirus outbreak, we don't need that. We have also asked the (Spanish) federation to demand the suspension."

Spain on Tuesday decided to cancel all direct flights from Italy - though not to Italy - for two weeks in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"If we have to lose the tie, then we lose it," said Torres.

"We don't want to run any sort of risk. We are really excited about this match but if we have to lose it, then so be it."

The match is one of five in the competition to be played behind closed doors - the others being Sevilla against Roma in Spain, Lask Linz against Manchester United in Austria, Olympiakos against Wolves in Greece and Wolfsburg against Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk in Germany.

However, Wolfsburg's fellow Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt are set to play Basel in front of a crowd while uncertainty surrounds the return leg in Switzerland next week.

Basel have said the game will not go ahead in the country, where all football in the top two domestic leagues has already been postponed for the rest of the month.

Fans are also expected to fill Ibrox in Glasgow, where Rangers entertain Bayer Leverkusen hoping to pull off a shock result against opponents on a nine-game unbeaten run and sitting fourth in the Bundesliga.