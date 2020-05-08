Football: Getafe offer fans free season tickets for next campaign

MADRID (REUTERS) - Spanish La Liga side Getafe will offer all season ticket holders free passes for the entirety of the next campaign to mitigate for the disruption of this season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the club's president Angel Torres has said.

"Next year all 13,500 season ticket holders will go to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium for free," Torres told Radio Marca on Thursday (May 7).

"We won't charge them, we're going to offer all of them their seats for free for every league game, they won't pay anything at all, it will come out of my pocket if it has to."

Getafe's announcement comes a day after Atletico Madrid said they would offer their season ticket holders a 20 per cent discount for their passes for the following campaign to compensate for the loss of five matches this season due to the halt in action.

Getafe were fifth in La Liga and fighting for a Champions League berth when the league was put on hold in March due to the pandemic.

Players in Spain's top two divisions underwent testing for the virus from Wednesday as a first step towards resuming activity and organisers hope to resume action by June, playing all 11 remaining rounds of matches without spectators.

Germany's Bundesliga is set to be the first of Europe's top five soccer leagues to resume action after organisers confirmed on Thursday that matches will start from May 16.