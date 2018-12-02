Football: Germany, Netherlands drawn together in Euro 2020 qualifying, holders Portugal get tricky group

DUBLIN (REUTERS, AFP) - Three-time champions Germany and the Netherlands will meet each other in qualifying for Euro 2020 after being paired together in Sunday's (Dec 2) draw in Dublin, one of 12 host cities for the finals that will be staged across the continent for the first time.

The Germans, semi-finalists in 2016, were the most dangerous team outside the first pot of seeds for the competition, and will also face Northern Ireland in Group C, who they met at the Euro 2016 Finals.

Meanwhile, England, where the semi-finals and final will be held, were given a favourable draw alongside the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo in Group A.

Holders Portugal must face Ukraine and Serbia in a tricky five-team Group B while world champions France drew Iceland and Turkey in Group H. Elsewhere, three-time champions Spain were drawn in Group F with Sweden, Norway and Romania.

The top two teams from each group qualify automatically. The finals will take place in 12 different cities stretching from Bilbao in Spain to Baku in Azerbaijan.

Group A: England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo

Group B: Portugal, Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Group C: Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus

Group D: Switzerland, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia, Gibraltar

Group E: Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan

Group F: Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta

Group G: Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, FYR Macedonia, Latvia

Group H: France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova, Andorra

Group I: Belgium, Russia, Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino

Group J: Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein .